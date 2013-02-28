版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-Chrysler CEO prefers for Fiat to buy chrysler outright, sees "50-50 chance" of IPO

DETROIT Feb 28 Chrysler : * Chrysler CEO Marchionne says he prefers for Fiat to buy chrysler outright,

sees "50-50 chance" of IPO * Chrysler CEO Marchionne says does not expect US sequestration to impact the

company's auto sales
