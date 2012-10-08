版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Fiat-Chrysler CEO will update 2013-14 business plan on Oct 30

DETROIT Oct 8 Fiat SpA : * Chrysler CEO marchionne says will provide update to 2013-2014 business plan

on October 30 * Chrysler CEO says updated forecast needed to reflect mounting Europe problems

since 2009 * Marchionne says hopes Fiat dispute with veba over price of 3.3 percent

chrysler stake will resolve quickly

