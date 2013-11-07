Fiat to soon offer car-share services in Milan-mayor

MILAN Nov 7 Italian automaker Fiat
will shortly join German rival Daimler in offering
car-share services in Milan, the city mayor said on Thursday.
European automakers are looking at new ways to attract young
drivers who can't afford to buy cars as auto sales decline in
the region and youth unemployment in Southern Europe soars to
record highs.
"Fiat will start offering a car-sharing service in Milan
shortly," mayor Giuliano Pisapia said at a conference.
Daimler, the German parent of Mercedes-Benz, successfully
launched in August its car2go car-sharing in Italy's financial
and fashion capital.
Car-share services in Milan include also GuidaMi, operated
by the city's public transportation company ATM, and e-Vai of
regional train group Trenord.
Fiat confirmed it was working on a few different options for
the service.