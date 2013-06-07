版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 19:04 BJT

Fiat won't take on new debt to buy Chrysler stake-CEO

VENICE, Italy, June 7 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday the car maker does not need to take on any new debt to fund the purchase of the 41.5 percent stake in Chrsyler it does not already own.

"We have no immediate need for financing, we will not take on any new debt," Marchionne told reporters.

Asked about reports that Fiat was in refinancing talks with banks for $10 billion, Marchionne said: "No, that figure is incorrect."
