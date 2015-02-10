版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 20:09 BJT

Baillie Gifford raised stake in Fiat Chrysler to 7.29 pct - SEC

MILAN Feb 10 Edinburgh-based asset manager Baillie Gifford has increased its stake in car maker Fiat Chrysler to 7.29 percent, a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Valentina Za,)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐