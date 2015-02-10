UPDATE 1-Baillie Gifford lifts its Fiat stake to 7.29 pct

(Adds detail)
MILAN Feb 10 Edinburgh-based asset manager Baillie Gifford has increased its stake in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles <FCAU.N to 7.29 percent, a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
Baillie Gifford said in the SEC filing that it had acquired the stake as part of its ordinary business and not in connection with any operation aimed at influencing control at Fiat Chrysler.
The asset manager had a 2.64 percent stake at the time of Fiat's shareholder meeting on Aug. 1 last year, according to shareholder data from the meeting.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman)
