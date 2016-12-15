Fiat Chrysler aims for first Brazilian market share gain since 2012

SAO PAULO Dec 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
is aiming to expand its share of the
Brazilian market for the first time in five years in 2017,
executives said on Thursday, betting on several new models and
the end of a four-year crisis for the local industry.
Sergio Ferreira, commercial director for FCA in Brazil, said
market share is not the company's principal objective, but there
is no reason to think it will keep falling.
FCA accounted for about 18.3 percent of the new cars and
light trucks sold in Brazil so far this year, down from 19.5
percent in 2015 and 23.1 percent in 2012, when the country's
auto market was nearly twice its current size of around 2
million new vehicles annually.
"Our market share next year won't be lower than 2016,"
Ferreira told reporters at a year-end event. "It should grow."
FCA launched new pickup and SUV models in Brazil this year
that should provide a full-year sales boost in 2017, Ferreira
said, adding that those segments are among the few areas of
reliable growth in the country.
Two more all-new models next year should also help
performance, he said, without giving details. He added that
lower interest rates and improved consumer confidence should
support the broader market.
"The Brazilian market is not going to keep falling. It hit
bottom in 2016," said Ferreira. "If there is growth, it will be
modest - in the single digits ... And even in that conservative
scenario, we should be growing."
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Grebler)