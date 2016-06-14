Ontario to provide C$80 million grant to Fiat Chrysler -report

TORONTO, June 14 Ontario will contribute about
C$80 million ($62 million) to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
to cover some of the costs of upgrading its assembly
plant in Windsor, the Globe and Mail reported.
The Canadian province's funding will also help finance a
project at the company's research and development facility in
the city, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with
the announcement. Details of the R&D project were not reported.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is scheduled to make the
announcement on Wednesday at the Fiat Chrysler Automotive
Research and Development Centre, according to the Globe and
Mail.
The relationship between Fiat Chrysler and Ontario had
soured after the automaker sought financial assistance for a
minivan factory in 2014, the newspaper said.
Fiat Chrysler declined to comment. A spokesman for the
Ontario government was not immediately available.
($1 = 1.2854 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)