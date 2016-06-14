Ontario to provide C$80 million grant to Fiat Chrysler -report

TORONTO, June 14 Ontario will contribute about C$80 million ($62 million) to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to cover some of the costs of upgrading its assembly plant in Windsor, the Globe and Mail reported.

The Canadian province's funding will also help finance a project at the company's research and development facility in the city, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the announcement. Details of the R&D project were not reported.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is scheduled to make the announcement on Wednesday at the Fiat Chrysler Automotive Research and Development Centre, according to the Globe and Mail.

The relationship between Fiat Chrysler and Ontario had soured after the automaker sought financial assistance for a minivan factory in 2014, the newspaper said.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment. A spokesman for the Ontario government was not immediately available.

($1 = 1.2854 Canadian dollars)

