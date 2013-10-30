版本:
Chrysler profit up 22 percent, confirms 2013 sales outlook

DETROIT Oct 30 Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday said its net profit for the third quarter rose 22 percent to $464 million, and it confirmed its full-year sales forecast of $72 billion to $75 billion.

The No. 3 U.S. automaker's net sales rose 13.5 percent to $17.56 billion in the quarter.

Fiat SpA, which owns 58.5 percent of and has management control of Chrysler, will report its quarterly earnings later on Wednesday.

Fiat is seeking to merge with Chrysler and purchase the remaining 41.5 percent of shares, which are now owned by a health care trust for retired Chrysler workers affiliated with the United Auto Workers union.

