Fiat to wait for VEBA stake verdict before merging with Chrysler

TURIN, Italy May 30 Fiat Chairman John
Elkann said on Thursday the Italian carmaker intends to wait for
a resolution of the legal dispute with U.S. healthcare trust
VEBA before going ahead with a full merger with Chrysler.
"We intend to wait for the Delaware verdict before moving
forward on the merger" with Chrysler, said Elkann.
However, Elkann did not rule out an out of court settlement
with VEBA ahead of the verdict, which will help determine the
price of the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler held by the trust.
"We don't rule it out," he said. The verdict is due 90 days
from the April 25 hearing.