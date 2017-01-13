版本:
Fiat Chrysler CEO says EPA development won't impact targets - La Repubblica

MILAN Jan 13 Accusations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles violated emissions laws will not have any impact on the carmaker's business plan targets, CEO Sergio Marchionne told La Repubblica newspaper on Friday.

"I confirm the targets of the plan," Marchionne said when asked if EPA developments could stop the group achieving 2018 industrial and financial targets, the paper reported.

On Thursday EPA accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
