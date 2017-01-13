Fiat Chrysler CEO says EPA development won't impact targets - La Repubblica

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
MILAN Jan 13 Accusations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles violated emissions laws will not have any impact on the carmaker's business plan targets, CEO Sergio Marchionne told La Repubblica newspaper on Friday.
"I confirm the targets of the plan," Marchionne said when asked if EPA developments could stop the group achieving 2018 industrial and financial targets, the paper reported.
On Thursday EPA accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.