French investigators refer Fiat Chrysler emissions case to prosecutor

PARIS Feb 6 French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.

The referral makes FCA the third manufacturer to be referred to French prosecutors in the wake of a French investigation into emissions test cheating after Germany's Volkswagen and France's Renault.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
