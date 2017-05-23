CORRECTED-U.S. Justice Dept to sue Fiat Chrysler over excess emissions -sources

(Corrects day lawsuit being filed to Tuesday, not Wednesday)
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Justice Department
plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
on Tuesday after regulators accused the
Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess
emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the
matter said.
The lawsuit will label the undeclared auxiliary emissions
controls "defeat devices" in 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler vehicles,
the sources said. Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)