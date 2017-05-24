Software update can fix Fiat Chrysler's U.S. diesel issue -lawyer

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
believes a software update can address U.S.
regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing
excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court
hearing on Wednesday.
The lawyer admitted no wrongdoing by the Italian-American
automaker, however.
The Justice Department filed a civil suit on Tuesday
accusing Fiat Chrysler of illegally using software to bypass
emission controls in 104,000 2014-2016 diesel and labeled the
software "defeat devices."
Robert Giuffra, a lawyer representing Fiat Chrysler, said at
a hearing in San Francisco that regulators' concerns could be
resolved with new software without a need for any new hardware.
Giuffra said the company does not concede that the 104,000
vehicles emitted excess emissions. He said there were very
complicated regulations governing whether auxillary emissions
control devices should have been disclosed to regulators.
Regulators could approve the company's proposed software
update very quickly as part of certifying 2017 diesel models to
allow them to go on sale, potentially in a few weeks, Giuffra
said. He added that he expects the same fix will address
concerns for the 104,000 2014-2016 vehicles.
A Justice Department lawyer, Joseph Warren, said a decision
could take longer, but said the government wants to move
quickly.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air
Resources Board accused Fiat Chrysler in January of illegally
using undisclosed software to allow excess diesel emissions in
104,000 U.S. 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500
trucks in a notice of violation.
Fiat Chrysler said in a statement it does not believe the
software update would impact performance or fuel efficiency.
The notice was the result of a probe that arose out of
regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG's
excess emissions.
U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares, which fell 4.1 percent on
Tuesday, closed up 2.3 percent in trading Wednesday to $10.56.
Fiat Chrysler faces more than 20 lawsuits from dealers and
owners over the alleged excess emissions.
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said at the hearing he would
not delay numerous civil suits. He is also overseeing suits
filed against Robert Bosch GmbH stemming from its role
in developing the Fiat Chrysler diesel engines.
"The public interest demands that we move forward quickly,"
Chen said.
Chen has scheduled hearings in June to pick lead attorneys
to represent owners and to name a settlement master.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)