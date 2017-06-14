Regulators still reviewing Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicle fix -lawyer

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing the Italian-American automaker of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014. Fiat Chrysler hopes regulators will quickly approve the company's proposed software update as part of certifying 2017 diesel models to allow them to go on sale. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.