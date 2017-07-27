FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 小时前
Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels -sources
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点42分 / 20 小时前

Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels -sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. and California regulators are expected to approve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ long-delayed request to sell 2017 diesel vehicles – a move that may help the Italian-American automaker win approval for a software fix on older diesel models.

The software upgrade does not impact performance or durability and is expected to be announced as early as Thursday. In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing it of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold since 2014. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)

