Fiat Chrysler still trying to resolve U.S. diesel emissions issue

GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 7
GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 7 Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV is still trying to win U.S. approval to
sell 2017 diesel models as the U.S. government decides whether
to take legal action, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Tuesday.
In January, the Environmental Protection Agency and
California Air Resources Board (CARB) accused the
Italian-American automaker of illegally using hidden software to
allow excess diesel emissions from 104,000 U.S. trucks and SUVs.
The EPA has refused to grant Fiat Chrysler (FCA) approval to
sell 2017 diesel models.
"We have been dealing with the EPA and CARB, we have engaged
legal counsel. The only thing I can tell you is that we continue
to work with the agencies to try and resolve this," Marchionne
told reporters at the Geneva auto show.
"We continue to offer full cooperation to the agency to try
get this issue resolved. I think my main objective now is to get
certification for the 2017 models," he said.
Last week, the U.S. Justice Department told a judicial panel
in a previously unreported filing that the government "continues
to consider whether to commence judicial proceedings in
connection with the violations alleged" by the EPA.
The filing said Fiat Chrysler's actions "may have violated
other federal laws as well. The United States may well become
involved in litigation with FCA regarding this matter to
vindicate important environmental and other federal interests."
The EPA is continuing to "evaluate certification of new
model year 2017 vehicles," the filing said.
Marchionne said Tuesday if the automaker wins certification
for the 2017 models, then "I think we can take that solution and
apply it back to the 2014's to 2016 cars."
Marchionne said he did not raise the company's diesel
emissions issue with President Donald Trump when he met with
auto CEOs in January.
Fiat Chrysler said it faces at least nine civil lawsuits in
five states related to the emissions issue. A judicial panel
will hold a March 30 hearing to decide whether the cases should
be consolidated before a single judge.
Last week, FCA disclosed that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and some state attorneys general are
investigating emissions issues. Reuters reported the Justice
Department has been investigating FCA for more than six months.
A person briefed on the matter said New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman issued a subpoena to FCA and is
leading a multi-state investigation.
Marchionne in January rejected the EPA's allegations, saying
there was no wrongdoing and the company never attempted to
create software to cheat emissions rules.
The EPA announcement followed closer scrutiny of automakers
after Volkswagen AG admitted to cheating diesel
emissions tests in 580,000 U.S. vehicles.
