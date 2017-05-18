UPDATE 2-U.S. preparing to sue Fiat Chrysler over excess diesel emissions

(Adds details, background, possible fines)
By David Shepardson
NEW YORK May 17 The U.S. Justice Department
plans to file a civil lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV over excess diesel emissions as early as this week
if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker,
two sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in January accused
FCA of illegally using undisclosed software to allow excess
diesel emissions in about 104,000 cars and SUVs, the result of a
probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival
Volkswagen AG.
The EPA and California Air Resources Board have been in
talks with FCA about the excess emissions and whether the
agencies would approve the sale of 2017 FCA diesel models.
A federal judge in California has set a May 24 hearing on a
series of lawsuits filed by owners of vehicles against Fiat
Chrysler and the Justice Department is expected to file its
action by then if no agreement is reached.
FCA said on Wednesday it believed that any litigation would
be "counterproductive" to ongoing discussions with the EPA and
California Air Resources Board.
The company added that "in the case of any litigation, FCA
US will defend itself vigorously, particularly against any
claims that the company deliberately installed defeat devices to
cheat U.S. emissions tests."
The Justice Department took the same procedural step in
early 2016 against Volkswagen, nearly four months after the
German company admitted using software to emit excess diesel
emissions in nearly 500,000 vehicles.
The Justice Department has had an ongoing criminal
investigation into FCA's conduct since last year, Reuters
reported in January. The probe has turned up internal emails
written in Italian and other documents about engine development
and emissions issues, sources briefed on the probe said.
U.S. regulators said FCA failed to disclose engine
management software in 104,000 U.S. 2014-2016 Jeep Grand
Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0-liter diesel
engines.
The European Commission has launched legal action against
Italy for failing to respond to allegations of emission-test
cheating by Fiat Chrysler in a procedure that could lead to the
country being taken to court.
The EPA has said the maximum possible fine against FCA could
be $4.6 billion.
In February, FCA said it had received requests for
information and subpoenas from U.S. federal and state
authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission,
for diesel issues.
In total, VW has agreed to spend up to $25 billion to
address U.S. claims from owners, environmental regulators,
states and dealers and offered to buyback polluting U.S.
vehicles.
