EU to investigate Italy, Fiat over emissions - Handelsblatt

BERLIN May 16 - The European Commission will
launch infringement proceedings against the Italian government
on Wednesday over its handling of an emission-cheating
investigation into Fiat Chrysler (FCA), German daily
Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.
The Commission accuses Italy of ignoring the installation of
so-called cheat devices to manipulate emission levels in diesel
cars at Fiat. No comment from Fiat or the Italian government was
available, the newspaper reported.
Italy's transport minister said in February that new tests
carried out on FCA found no illegal engine software.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Clarke)