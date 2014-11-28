UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler may consider loyalty share scheme in Ferrari spin-off

(Recasts with loyalty scheme, adds detail, shares)
MILAN Nov 28 A loyalty scheme that would
increase the voting power of Ferrari shareholders is one option
parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will
consider when it spins off the luxury marque next year, Chairman
John Elkann said on Friday.
Fiat introduced such a scheme when it merged into
Dutch-registered FCA this year, rewarding its own long-term
investors and mainly benefiting controlling shareholder Exor
, the holding company of the Agnelli family that
founded Fiat.
"There are many options today and this is one of them,"
Elkann told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said last month that
he would spin off Ferrari, sell a 10 percent stake via a public
offering and distribute the rest of FCA's stake in the luxury
sports car brand to its shareholders.
As a consequence, the Agnelli family will emerge as the
largest shareholder in Ferrari after the spin-off. A loyalty
scheme could tighten the Agnellis' grip further and increase
their influence on Ferrari's future strategy.
The spin-off announcement rekindled speculation that the
Agnelli family may want to form a pool of luxury brands around
Ferrari, including other opulent Italian names from outside the
automotive sector, to rival groups such as France's Kering
and LVMH.
Marchionne said last month that carmaking is "almost
incidental" to Ferrari, which he sees more as a luxury stock.
But Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family who also heads
Exor, dismissed the idea of a luxury conglomerate, saying that
Exor's plan is to give Ferrari the chance to develop its own
growth strategy.
Elkann added that there are no plans at this stage to
replace Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa.
Ferrari has undergone several management changes in recent
weeks, with long-time Chairman Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo
pushed out last month and a new Formula One principal appointed
this week.
Milan-listed FCA shares were down 0.2 percent at 10.05 euros
by 1324 GMT, against a 0.8 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip
index. The stock has gained nearly 45 percent since
moving its primary listing to New York on Oct. 13.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by
David Goodman)