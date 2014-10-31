UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators fine Ferrari $3.5 million for not filing reports

(Adds comment from DOT secretary, background)
DETROIT Oct 31 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Ferrari sports car brand has been fined $3.5
million for not filing "early warning reports" indicating safety
issues with U.S. safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said on Friday.
Ferrari has been required since 2011 to file quarterly early
warning reports, because that was the year that Fiat began
selling cars in the U.S. market. Before then, Ferrari as a
small-volume manufacturer did not have to file the reports.
Ferrari admitted that it violated the law when it failed to
submit required reports to NHTSA, a part of the U.S. Department
of Transportation, over a three-year period, and failed to
report three fatal incidents, NHTSA said in a statement.
"There is no excuse for failing to follow laws created to
keep drivers safe, and our aggressive enforcement action today
underscores the point that all automakers will be held
accountable if they fail to do their part in our mission to keep
Americans safe on the road," said U.S. Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx in the statement.
FCA on Wednesday announced that it will spin off Ferrari and
list the shares as part of a larger plan to fund the parent
company's five-year expansion project.
Ferrari sold just over 2,000 of its hand-built luxury sports
cars in the U.S. market in 2013.
