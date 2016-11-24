FCA CEO says boost from strong dollar to be felt from year-end

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CASSINO, Italy Nov 24 Fiat Chrysler will start reaping the benefits on its earnings from a recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro towards the end of the year, the car maker's chief executive said on Thursday.
"Let's hope it lasts as long as possible," CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters at an event at an FCA plant in Cassino, southern Italy.
"The effects will be felt starting from the end of the year because we still have a lot of dollar hedging to get through. It will also help (luxury sports maker) Ferrari," he said.
FCA makes around 85 percent of its profits in North America.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.