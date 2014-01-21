Fiat says completes deal to buy out U.S. unit Chrysler

MILAN Jan 21 Fiat said on Tuesday it
had completed the acquisition of shares in Chrysler it did not
previously own, making the U.S. unit a wholly-owned subsidiary
of the Italian carmaker.
The company announced on Jan. 1 that it had struck a $4.35
billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler, ending more than
a year of tense talks that had obstructed Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne's efforts to combine the two automakers'
resources.
Fiat bought the remaining 41.46 percent stake in Chrysler
from a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto
Workers union. The trust, known as a voluntary employee
beneficiary association or VEBA, has received $3.65 billion in
cash for the stake, $1.9 billion of which came from Chrysler and
$1.75 billion from Fiat.
Chrysler has also committed to giving the UAW trust another
$700 million in four equal annual installments, the first of
which was paid in connection with the deal closure, Fiat said.