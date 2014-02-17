Fiat's access to Chrysler funds curbed by div cap, debt covenants

BRIEF-Regis Corp appoints Hugh Sawyer as president, CEO
* Regis Corporation appoints Hugh E. Sawyer as president and CEO
MILAN Feb 17 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Monday that its access to finances of its U.S. unit Chrysler, of which it took control last month, was restricted by a cap on dividend distributions and debt covenants.
"Among the most significant is a cap on dividend distributions, other than distributions in respect of taxes, governed by a builder-basket equal to 50 percent of accumulated net income from Jan. 1, 2012, in addition to a one-time basket of $500 million," Fiat said in a statement.
The group also said intercompany financing was not limited other than by covenants which require that deals be approved by a majority of "disinterested" members of the Chrysler board of directors.
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 17 In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc, Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp to be the first ones out of the gate.