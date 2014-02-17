版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Fiat's access to Chrysler funds curbed by div cap, debt covenants

MILAN Feb 17 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Monday that its access to finances of its U.S. unit Chrysler, of which it took control last month, was restricted by a cap on dividend distributions and debt covenants.

"Among the most significant is a cap on dividend distributions, other than distributions in respect of taxes, governed by a builder-basket equal to 50 percent of accumulated net income from Jan. 1, 2012, in addition to a one-time basket of $500 million," Fiat said in a statement.

The group also said intercompany financing was not limited other than by covenants which require that deals be approved by a majority of "disinterested" members of the Chrysler board of directors.
