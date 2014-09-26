版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 27日 星期六 02:17 BJT

Chrysler CEO says Ontario minivan plant to shut 12 weeks in 2015

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept 26 Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the automaker's Windsor, Ontario minivan plant will shut for 12 weeks in the first and second quarters of 2015 for upgrades ahead of production of the company's next-generation minivan. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐