UPDATE 4-Fiat-Chrysler beats forecasts as Europe weighs

By Bernie Woodall and Jennifer Clark
DETROIT/MILAN, April 26 Strong U.S. sales helped
Chrysler post its best quarterly profit since its 2009
bankruptcy on Thursday, outshining Italian parent Fiat
which saw operating losses in Europe widen as European sales
plunged.
Without profits from Chrysler, Fiat would have just broken
even in the quarter because of volume declines in Europe,
compared with a trading profit of 251 million euros ($330.92
million) in the first quarter of 2011.
The results show Fiat-Chrysler continues to be a "two-speed"
company, with sharply different performances between the Italian
and U.S. units. When Fiat took management control of Chrysler in
2009, analysts said the U.S. automaker would be a major drag.
Instead it has become Fiat's chief source of strength.
Despite revenue in Europe falling by 13.1 percent to 4.5
billion euros, Fiat said it was on track with its business plan
and confirmed all of its targets for 2012.
Chrysler's auto sales increased by 33 percent to 523,000
vehicles in the quarter, led by its home U.S. market where it
gained market share on a first-quarter sales jump of 36 percent
versus the industry-wide gain of 13 percent.
"Another positive quarter - built on sales gains that have
surpassed the industry average - is affirmation that the
Chrysler team is maintaining its focus," said Sergio Marchionne,
chief executive of both Chrysler and Fiat.
Fiat now owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler. The rest is owned by
a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto
Workers union. Marchionne initially said Chrysler would pursue
an initial public offering, but stepped away from that stance
last year.
"We have made no decisions on the IPO," Marchionne told
analysts on a conference call to discuss Chrysler results. "It's
unlikely that it's a 2012 event, if it's an event at all."
He did say however that there was more than a 50 percent
chance of Fiat exercising an option to start buying up the VEBA
stake bit-by-bit from July 1, 2012.
"We have a call option accruing to us in mid-2012, it is
potentially value accretive to Fiat," he told analysts.
"There is a better than 50 percent chance that we will
exercise the call when the time comes."
Fiat's shares ended 5.1 percent lower at 3.73 euros, with
traders pointing to the weakness in Europe for the fall.
EUROPEAN WOES
Carmakers like Fiat that rely heavily on European sales are
struggling with cut-throat price competition in a dwindling
market as budget cuts, weak wage growth and rising unemployment
depress consumer spending power.
"To say we are satisfied over all would be a stretch, but we
are at the upper end of anybody's reasonable expectations,"
Marchionne said, adding he was unhappy with pricing pressures
faced by Fiat's top-selling Panda model.
French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on
Wednesday its car sales in terms of volume fell 20 percent in
the first quarter from the year before, exceeding Fiat's 18
percent decline.
Fiat's trading loss in Europe rose to 207 million euros in
the quarter, nearly double the 106 million-euro loss it posted
in the first quarter of 2011.
The European scenario is likely to affect Ford Motor Co
and General Motors Co quarterly results when they
report on Friday and May 3, respectively.
CHRYSLER'S REBOUND
The United States is another story.
In the nearly three years since its bankruptcy, No. 3 U.S.
automaker Chrysler has overhauled its lineup and boosted sales.
It has lured customers through a series of unconventional
Super Bowl television advertisements, including one recently
featuring Academy Award-winning actor and director Clint
Eastwood.
Next month, the company will fill the void in its lineup for
a highly fuel-efficient small car with the launch of the Dodge
Dart, as U.S. drivers feel the pain of high gasoline prices.
Group revenue for both Fiat and Chrysler was 20.2 billion
euros for the quarter, and trading profit was 866 million euros.
Net industrial debt was 5.77 billion euros, a tad lower than
the 5.8 billion analysts were forecasting, while the group's
cash cushion rose to 21.4 billion euros from 20.7 billion at the
end of 2011, with 12 billion related to Fiat excluding Chrysler.
Chrysler said its quarterly revenue of $16.35 billion was an
improvement over $13.12 billion a year earlier. The automaker
also reported modified operating profit of $740 million, up from
$477 million a year ago.
Chrysler confirmed 2012 guidance made in January of
achieving net income of about $1.5 billion, eight times the 2011
net profit of $183 million. Last year's profit was the first
annual profit for Chrysler since 2005 when it was owned by
Germany's Daimler AG.
In Latin America, where Fiat is a leader in Brazil, revenue
rose to 2.57 million euros, while trading profit fell 50 million
euros to 235 million, as price pressure from imports by other
carmakers bit. The company sees an improvement in pricing
conditions coming later this year.