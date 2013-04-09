版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 21:16 BJT

Fiat CEO sees 50 pct chances of Chrysler merger by June 2014

TURIN, April 9 Italy's carmaker Fiat has more than 50 percent chances of carrying out a merger with Chrysler by June 2014, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

