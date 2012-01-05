Fiat rises stake in Chrysler to 58.5 pct

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MILAN/DETROIT Jan 5 Italian auto maker Fiat has increased its stake in Chrysler Group by 5 percent to 58.5 percent as it committed to build a highly fuel-efficient car at a U.S. plant, Fiat said on on Thursday.
Chrysler and Fiat formally committed on Wednesday to the U.S. Treasury Department to produce the 2013 Dodge Dart sedan at a U.S. Chrysler plant.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.