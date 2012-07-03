UPDATE 1-Fiat boosts stake in Chrysler to 61.8 pct

MILAN, July 3 Italian carmaker Fiat is
to exercise an option to buy around 3.3 percent of U.S. peer
Chrysler from the VEBA trust fund, boosting its stake to 61.8
percent.
Chrysler, which offers Fiat a foothold in the North American
market to offset weak car sales in Europe, has boosted the
Turin-based carmaker's results in recent quarters.
The alliance also strengthens Fiat's position through
joint-purchasing and shared investments.
Fiat holds options to purchase up to 40 percent of Chrysler
owned by union healthcare trust VEBA, or the Voluntary Employees
Beneficiary Association, which can be exercised until end-June
2016.
The purchase, which was largely expected, should occur in
coming weeks, Fiat said on Tuesday.
The price would be based on a multiple - not exceeding
Fiat's multiples - of Chrysler's core earnings in the past four
quarters less net industrial debt, it said.
An auto analyst, asking not to be named, said a ballpark
figure for the price could be 200 million euros ($252 million).
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat and
Chrysler, had said in recent months there was a "better than 50
percent chance" Fiat would buy a small stake in Chrysler from
VEBA in July.
Fiat shares were up rose 1.9 percent by 0755 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in Milan's blue-chip stock
index.