Fiat chairman says still discussing how to merge with Chrysler

TURIN, Italy, March 12 Italian carmaker Fiat
and its U.S. unit Chrysler are still discussing how to
merge the companies, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler and has long made clear
its desire to buy the rest of the company, though the U.S.
carmaker was last week reported to be considering an initial
public offering (IPO).
Asked if he preferred a Chrysler IPO to the acquisition of
the 41.5 percent it does not own directly from Chrysler's
minority shareholder, Elkann said that Fiat's ultimate aim is to
merge the companies.
"There are various negotiations under way, the important
thing is to find a way to create a single group," Elkann said on
the sidelines of a car exhibition.
Elkann reiterated that Fiat's controlling shareholder Exor
would not stand in the way of a Fiat-Chrysler merger
even if it means that Exor's stake could be diluted.