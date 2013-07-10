版本:
Fiat pursues settlement with VEBA, unaware of court deadline

GENEVA, July 10 Fiat's chief executive said on Wednesday he was pursuing talks to reach an out-of-court settlement with Chrysler minority owner VEBA and that he was unaware that a court ruling would take place before the end of July.

"There is always a chance for an out-of-court settlement," Sergio Marchionne said on the sidelines of an SGS shareholders' meeting.

"I spoke to counsel last night and they are not aware of a July 30 deadline," he added, referring to a Delaware court ruling on the valuation of a Chrysler stake.

