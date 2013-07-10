Fiat pursues settlement with VEBA, unaware of court deadline

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
GENEVA, July 10 Fiat's chief executive said on Wednesday he was pursuing talks to reach an out-of-court settlement with Chrysler minority owner VEBA and that he was unaware that a court ruling would take place before the end of July.
"There is always a chance for an out-of-court settlement," Sergio Marchionne said on the sidelines of an SGS shareholders' meeting.
"I spoke to counsel last night and they are not aware of a July 30 deadline," he added, referring to a Delaware court ruling on the valuation of a Chrysler stake.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated