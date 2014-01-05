Likely US listing to further sideline Italy in Fiat-Chrysler group

* U.S. primary share listing expected in 2015, sources say
* Italy says merger a boost for country, but concerns remain
* Unions sceptical Fiat will invest enough to keep all jobs
By Agnieszka Flak and Deepa Seetharaman
MILAN/DETROIT, Jan 5 Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne's merger of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler will probably
entail a U.S. share listing that cements North America as the
group's new centre of gravity and further sidelines Italy.
Two sources close to Fiat said it was likely to
move its primary listing to New York as early as 2015 after a
merger with Chrysler, the third-largest U.S. automaker,
heralding a politically delicate shift of focus that reflects
the operating facts.
Chrysler already made more than half the group's first-half
revenue, turning what would have been a 501 million euro ($690
million) loss for Fiat alone into a 435 million euro profit,
while Fiat plants in Italy tick along at just 41 percent
capacity, according to 2013 estimates from IHS Automotive.
A listing move would help Marchionne distance himself from
troubles in Europe, where thousands of Fiat's Italian workers
are on state-backed temporary lay-off schemes, highlight its
gains in the United States and convince a larger pool of
investors that the merged company can take the fight to rivals
General Motors and Ford Motor Co.
"With a U.S. listing, the whole investment story and the way
in which people think about this company may change," said
International Strategy and Investment analyst George Galliers.
"Today people think of Fiat as a weak European player with a
good exposure to South America and exposure to North America
through Chrysler," he added. "Once you have a U.S. listing,
people are more likely to think of the entity in the same
context as they do Ford and GM."
While the northern Italian city of Turin has been Fiat's
seat for the past 115 years, "the brain and muscles are in the
United States; the centre of gravity has moved to the other side
of the ocean", Luciano Gallino, a sociologist who specialises in
labour market changes, was quoted by ANSA news agency as saying.
The listing and the likely establishment of a group
headquarters outside Italy will alarm some in that country's
government and unions who want to protect jobs, but it will
delight investors who want cost cuts and closures, observers
said.
Fresh from negotiating a landmark buyout deal to take full
control of Chrysler, Marchionne can now draw on his earlier
experience combining the spun-off Fiat Industrial with CNH to
create a U.S.-listed manufacturer of agricultural vehicles.
CNH Industrial has a primary listing in New York, a
secondary one in Milan, is registered in the Netherlands, and
has its fiscal domicile in Britain. Fiat declined to comment on
what will happen to Fiat-Chrysler after the merger.
UNPOPULAR POLITICALLY
A shift away from Italy would not be popular to a fragile
coalition government desperately trying to protect jobs, but
analysts said Rome's hands are tied, with few tools at hand to
help revive car sales in Europe.
"They will again bark once the news of a listing move to New
York is cemented, but ultimately there is little they can do," a
Milan-based analyst said. "We are dealing with a difficult
market in Europe, especially in Italy, while growth is
elsewhere. The government is well aware of that."
Fiat and Rome last year pledged to work together to relaunch
Italy's recession-hit car market following the government's
insistence that Fiat "stay in Italy", even after a merger with
Chrysler.
Since last week's news politicians and most union leaders
have hailed the merger as a boost for Italy, careful not to
antagonise the country's largest private-sector employer.
They expect the deal to channel investment into Italian
factories that will allow Fiat to launch new models into what
analysts expect to be a steadying market from 2014.
In an interview published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday,
Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said Marchionne had already
assured Rome about Fiat's presence in Italy.
"In a phone conversation on Thursday, (Marchionne) expressed
his intention to keep strong roots in Italy," the minister said.
"He confirmed he has in mind a strengthening in our country.
Fiat already has a plan to increase the effort put into new
models produced in Italian factories."
Zanonato said the merger, which would combine the
technology, dealer networks and cash of the two companies, could
only be positive for Italy.
"How can a country not be satisfied by a deal ... which
opens new perspectives in foreign markets? The development of
the foreign network is a smart choice," he said.
Zanonato said Rome was considering moves to revive Italy's
car market, including incentives for alternative-fuel vehicles
and fiscal measures to boost exports, but did not elaborate.
But some unions and politicians asked for more binding
commitments that Fiat would indeed put in the money it has
promised to revamp underutilised plants.
"Our worry is not that Fiat will stop producing cars in
Italy, because they cannot ignore the Italian market," said
Federico Bellono, general secretary of Fiom union's Turin
branch. "But we fear that the investments that will be made in
Italy will be much lower than one could have expected."
Some are sceptical after Fiat scrapped a 2010 plan to invest
up to 20 billion euros ($27 billion) to more than double output
in Italy after market conditions deteriorated, worrying the same
could happen as Fiat's attention drifts elsewhere.
The carmaker has repeatedly reassured it does not intend to
close factories, unlike mass-market competitors Ford, General
Motors and Peugeot SA. It has also confirmed its
intention to build Jeeps and a new line of Alfa Romeos in Italy
for export to markets in Asia, Latin America and the United
States. Detailed investment plans will be outlined at the end of
April, it has said.
But analysts said the investments that come through are
likely to be in single-digit billion euros, not enough to
preserve all jobs. Analysts estimate Fiat would need to triple
production of cars in Italy to re-employ all of the thousands of
workers still temporarily laid off.
Ultimately, the merger will merely emphasise the diminishing
stature of the Italian car industry, which in recent years has
shrunk to levels last seen in the 1970s, they said.
"Italy is already a province in the Fiat empire," Fiom's
Bellono said.