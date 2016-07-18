U.S. DoJ investigating Fiat Chrysler for fraud-Bloomberg

July 18 The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for fraud, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors are scrutinizing whether the carmaker violated U.S. securities laws, according to the report. The people declined to specify what conduct was being investigated, it said. (bloom.bg/2a68bpR)

Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to calls for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)