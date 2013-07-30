版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 31日 星期三 01:51 BJT

CORRECTED-Fiat CEO sees Chrysler IPO filings by end-2013

(Corrects to say Marchionne was referring to filing of IPO documents, not the actual offering. Adds quote.)

MILAN, July 30 Italian carmaker Fiat said it is preparing the filings for an initial public offering for its Chrysler unit and could submit the filings by the end of the year.

Fiat plans to file the initial registration form for new securities required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Chrysler offering in November, Fiat-Chrysler Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on a conference call on Tuesday.

"Obviously, by the end of the year, we'll be in a position to move on an IPO," Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne added, speaking on the same conference call.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Anthony Barker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐