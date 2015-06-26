UPDATE 1-Jeep CEO: Grand Cherokee redesign pushed to 2018 or 2019, from 2017

(Adds Jeep China production timing, Wrangler plans "broadly"
unchanged, luxury SUV plans)
By Bernie Woodall
CHELSEA, Mich., June 26 A redesign of Jeep's
popular Grand Cherokee Sports Utility Vehicle will be delayed to
late 2018 or 2019, from an initial target of 2017, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles Jeep brand Chief Executive
Officer Mike Manley said on Friday.
Manley said global Jeep sales are up 20 percent so far this
year, which puts the SUV brand on a pace to reach 1.2 million
vehicle sales for 2015. In 2014, Jeep reached 1.02 million in
sales, a rise of nearly 40 percent from the previous year.
Reuters three weeks ago reported likely delays of some of
the Fiat Chrysler product lineup, citing sources.
Manley said Jeep is "on pace" to reach a goal of 1.9 million
in worldwide vehicle sales by 2018. That target was given as
part of the company's five-year plan for FCA presented by
company Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne, Manley and
other executives in May 2014.
Manley said local production in major markets is essential
to reaching the 2018 sales target.
Production of the small Jeep Renegade began two months ago
in Brazil and production of the Cherokee in China will start in
the middle of this year's fourth quarter, to be followed by
Renegade production in the first half of 2016, he said.
Manley spoke with reporters on the sidelines of an FCA
product event at its driving range in Chelsea, Michigan.
The Grand Cherokee will undergo a "mild refresh" before its
redesign in 2018 or 2019, Manley said. Meanwhile, the Wrangler
is 'broadly on track' with its redesign plans announced in May
2014, he said.
Part of Marchionne's plan to raise FCA North American profit
margin beyond its current 4 percent is to launch a luxury SUV to
compete with vehicles like the Land Rover Range Rover of Tata
Motors.
Manley said the large SUV Jeep Grand Wagoneer to begin
production in 2018 is the "best opportunity" to make a luxury
SUV that can command higher prices than any of the Jeeps now
being made.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Andrew Hay)