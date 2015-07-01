Fiat Chrysler unveils $280 mln investment in Indian Jeep production

PARIS, July 1 Fiat Chrysler will
invest $280 million to begin Jeep production in India through an
expanded joint venture with Tata Motors, the carmaker
said on Wednesday.
Assembly of a first Jeep model will begin in the second
quarter of 2017 at Fiat's plant in the western state of
Maharashtra, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. Fiat and Tata
already produce cars together at the factory.
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is pursuing
ambitious sales growth goals for Jeep and other group brands
under a turnaround plan outlined last year.
Jeep sales topped 1 million vehicles for the first time in
2014, and Fiat Chrysler is now preparing to add Chinese
production later this year to the brand's existing assembly
lines in Italy and Brazil as well as in the United States.
The Indian investment is an "important step as we continue
to expand the availability of Jeep products around the world",
Marchionne said in the company statement.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Louise Heavens)