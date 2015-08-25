Safety agency probes Jeep Grand Cherokees after roll-away incidents

DETROIT Aug 25 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into reports from consumers that Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV's popular Jeep Grand
Cherokee SUVs rolled away after being placed in the "park"
position.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
said on its website on Monday night it will open the
investigation after receiving 14 consumer complaints, including
ones involving five crashes that resulted in three injuries.
The investigation could lead to a recall of about 408,000
model year 2014 and 2015 Grand Cherokee SUVs in the United
States, the agency said.
The model year 2014 and 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles
are equipped with an electronic gear selector (shift-by-wire
system), the NHTSA said. The gear is selected by pressing the
shifter-paddle forward or backwards, but the shifter does not
move along a gate path as with conventional gear selectors, it
added.
The NHTSA said it has opened the probe to determine the
scope, frequency and consequences of the potential defect.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)