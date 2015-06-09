Fiat Chrysler N. American labor chief retires ahead of talks

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
DETROIT, June 9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' North American labor chief Al Iacobelli has retired less than two months before the company enters talks with the United Auto Workers, FCA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Iacobelli's retirement is effective immediately, the company said. He will be replaced by Glenn Shagena, who has served as FCA's head of human resources in Mexico.
There are about 35,700 UAW-represented FCA workers in the United States. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021