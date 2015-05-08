Fiat Chrysler seeks new trial, says April award 'grossly excessive'

DETROIT May 8 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
has asked for a new trial following one that ended
early in April with a Georgia jury awarding $150 million to the
family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a fiery crash involving at
1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Evidence and the law did not support that verdict in April,
the company's lawyers said in a filing Thursday.
The filing with the Superior Court of Decatur County says
the $120 million wrongful death award is more than 11 times the
largest death award in Georgia history. The $30 million pain and
suffering award is more than four times the largest award upheld
in the state, it says.
The filing added: "The jury's stunning and unprecedented
damage awards are grossly excessive."
The jury found Chrysler, now part of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, was 99 percent at fault in the death of Remington
Walden. The driver who slammed into the back of the Jeep Grand
Cherokee was found to be 1 percent at fault.
Jeep was a brand of Chrysler and is now an FCA brand.
Attorneys for the Walden family argued that the placement of
the Jeep's fuel tank behind the rear axle made it more likely to
cause a fire in the event of a rear-end crash, such as the one
that led to the child's death.
Newer Jeep SUVs do not have gasoline tanks located behind
the rear axle.
U.S. safety regulators said last week they were ready to
take action soon to accelerate recalls, including one for gas
tank fires in Jeep SUVs.
The 1999 Grand Cherokee was not included in a June 2013
recall of 1.56 million Jeep SUVs as the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration and FCA had agreed to limit the recalls.
The safety regulator had earlier pushed for a wider recall of
2.7 million Jeeps.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)