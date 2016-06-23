Fiat Chrysler accused of concealing defect in Jeep Grand Cherokee

LOS ANGELES, June 23 Jeep Grand Cherokee owners
on Thursday filed suit in California against Fiat Chrysler
, accusing the automaker of concealing and failing to
fix a shifter design defect linked to driverless rollaway
accidents, including the death this week of "Star Trek" actor
Anton Yelchin.
The class-action complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in
Riverside, California, east of Los Angeles, alleges that the
design flaw affects 811,000 vehicles, including certain model
years of Jeep Grand Cherokees, Chrysler 300s and Dodge Chargers.
