UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler accused of concealing defect in Jeep Grand Cherokee

(Adds details from lawsuit; more background about recall;
Yelchin's death)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, June 23 Jeep Grand Cherokee owners
on Thursday filed suit in California against Fiat Chrysler
, accusing the automaker of concealing a shifter design
defect linked to driverless rollaway accidents, including this
week's death of "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin.
The class-action complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in
Riverside, California, east of Los Angeles, also alleges the
automaker tried to cover up hundreds of related accidents that
caused injuries and property damage and has dragged its feet in
furnishing a remedy for the issue.
The plaintiffs are seeking restitution for the diminished
resale value of their Grand Cherokees stemming from the "raft of
negative publicity" surrounding the recent disclosure of the
rollaway problem.
"In light of the stigma attached to those vehicles by (Fiat
Chrysler's) conduct, they are now worth significantly less than
they otherwise would be," the lawsuit states.
Company spokesman Michael Palese said the automaker has not
yet been served with the lawsuit and it would be inappropriate
to comment before reviewing the case.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV issued a recall in April for
1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide, most of them in the United
States, because the vehicles could roll away after drivers exit
them.
The recall applies to 811,000 vehicles in the United States,
covering 2014-2015 model years of the Jeep Grand Cherokee sport
utility vehicle, and 2012-2014 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300
sedans.
The lawsuit came as the company announced that software
upgrades for all 1.1 million recalled vehicles would be
available by the end of this month.
While not acknowledging a design flaw in its transmission
gear selectors, the company has said rollaways have occurred
because drivers mistakenly believe they had placed the vehicles
in park before getting out.
Chrysler Fiat said the issue was linked to 700 incidents
overall, including 41 injuries, 212 crashes and 308 reports of
property damage.
A recalled 2015 Grand Cherokee was involved in Sunday's
death of Yelchin, 27, who was crushed when his vehicle rolled
backward on the steep driveway of his Los Angeles home, pinning
him against a brick wall and a fence.
Los Angeles police have said their detectives were examining
whether the recall issue played a role. If so, the Russian-born
actor would be the first fatality reported linked to the recall.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) has said the gear selector in question clearly poses a
safety issue that has led to hundreds of crashes and dozens of
injuries. The agency said testing of the electronic shifter
found it "not intuitive and provides poor tactile and visual
feedback to the driver, increasing the potential for unintended
gear selection."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia
Osterman)