Fiat Chrysler to face U.S. shareholder claims over safety compliance

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK Oct 5 A federal judge on Wednesday said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV must face part of a lawsuit accusing the automaker of defrauding U.S. shareholders by making false and misleading statements about its ability to comply with vehicle safety laws.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the automaker must face claims based on its statements regarding its alleged substantial regulatory compliance.
He dismissed claims over alleged false statements regarding how much Fiat Chrysler needed to set aside for recalls. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: