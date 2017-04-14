Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"

AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler
Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a
"big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to
prosper.
"Historically, deals are struck at times of difficulty.
Mergers are unlikely to happen unless something goes wrong.
Chrysler and Opel have agreed to mergers as they were in trouble
... we don't want to be in trouble," he told a press conference
after a Fiat Chrysler shareholders' meeting.
He added that the priority for Fiat Chrysler is to press
ahead with "this ambitious (business) plan despite the difficult
environment".
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Valentina Za)