UPDATE 3-Opel chief rules out deal with Fiat

* Opel CEO sees need to improve volume, scale, utilisation
* Opel to focus on efficiency sharing platforms with GM
* Says eyeing high-def maps, Nokia not the only supplier
(Adds comment from Opel spokesman about Peugeot cooperation)
By Edward Taylor
RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, May 28 Opel chief
Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with Fiat but
said on Thursday he sees the need to improve volume, scale and
utilisation in the auto industry and at his own company.
"In principle (Fiat CEO Sergio) Marchionne is right, the
auto industry develops the same things 10 times over," Neumann
said, referring to an email Marchionne was reported by the New
York Times to have sent to Opel parent General Motors'
Chief Executive Mary Barra in March suggesting combining the two
companies.
The need for European carmakers to cut fleet emissions to an
average 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre means makers
are developing similar engines, costs of which could be cut by
sharing efforts between brands.
"It was a big mistake for Opel to search for scale with PSA
and not within GM," Neumann said, referring to
decisions by previous Opel managers not to put more emphasis on
sharing vehicle platforms within the GM stable of brands before
pursuing a broad-based alliance with the French carmaker.
Under Neumann's leadership, Opel has put greater emphasis on
first seeking economies of scale for sharing car platforms
within GM, before turning to outside partners like Peugeot, the
spokesman said.
The spokesman added Opel is happy with the Peugeot
cooperation deal on vehicle architectures.
Separately, Neumann declined to comment on whether Opel
would seek to join a consortium led by Mercedes, Audi
and BMW bidding for Nokia's
high-definition mapping business.
Asked whether Opel was interested in high definition maps,
Neumann said "Yes" but added: "It's not like there is only one
source for these maps."
Part of Opel's strategy is to use sensors on board its cars
to collect data, such as live traffic information, to update
high-definition maps, Neumann said.
(Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)