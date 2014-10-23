Fiat Chrysler CEO could raise voting stake to around 1.5 pct

MILAN Oct 23 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has a 0.4 percent voting stake in the carmaker, which could rise to around 1.5 percent if he exercises his stock options, a filing with U.S. market regulator SEC showed on Thursday.

Reuters made the calculations based on a total share capital of 1.6 million shares, which includes loyalty shares.

Marchionne currently holds 6.8 million common shares in FCA and 16.9 million stock options exercisable within 60 days under the company's equity incentive plans, the filing said.

"Marchionne may be deemed to own beneficially 23,752,411 common shares in aggregate," the filing added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Danilo Masoni)