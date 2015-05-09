Fiat Chrysler CEO says met with Tesla, Apple CEOs

OAKVILLE, Ontario May 9 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday that he had visited with Tesla Motors Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc during a recent trip to California.

Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Maserati dealership near Toronto, said he had met with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, among others, on the trip, during which he rode in Google's self-driving car.

"I'm incredibly impressed with what that kid has done," he said, referring to Musk. (Reporting by Allison Martell)