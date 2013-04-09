版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 21:09 BJT

Fiat says looking at ways to boost capital base in medium-term

TURIN, April 9 Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said the company is looking at ways to strengthen its capital base, while he hopes for more clarity on the merger plan with Chrysler by the end of this year.

"Even though Fiat has the necessary liquidity for the acquisition of the rest of Chrysler and to face a difficult European market, in the medium- to long-term we are looking at ways to strengthen Fiat's capital base," Marchionne said at a press conference in Turin.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐