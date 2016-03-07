Fiat Chrysler shutdown of midsize car plant extended to 9 weeks

DETROIT, March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Monday it will extend the shutdown of
its midsize Chrysler 200 sedan plant by three weeks for a total
of a nine-week shutdown that began Feb. 1.
The plant will be shut until April 4, a Fiat Chrysler
spokeswoman said. The plant had earlier been scheduled to return
to production on March 14.
In late January, company Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said Fiat Chrysler would stop making the Chrysler 200 as well as
the compact Dodge Dart made in Belvidere, Illinois. He said he
is looking for a partner to outsource the production, but
through Monday none has emerged.
