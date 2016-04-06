UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler cuts 1,300 workers in Michigan, scraps shift

(Adds comment from UAW union)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, April 6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
said on Wednesday it is laying off about
1,300 workers indefinitely and ending one of the two shifts at
its Sterling Heights, Michigan plant that makes the slow-selling
midsize Chrysler 200 sedan.
U.S. sales of the Chrysler 200 were down 63 percent in the
first three months of this year from a year earlier, as FCA has
de-emphasized sales of the model which had been often sold to
rental agencies.
The lay offs will be effective July 5.
The company did not say how long it would continue to make
the Chrysler 200. In January, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the company would cease
making the midsize sedan as well as the compact Dodge Dart,
unless a partner could be found to keep the production going.
United Auto Workers Vice President Norwood Jewell said in a
statement that the move was not unexpected, and expressed
optimism that FCA will find jobs for the workers by making more
trucks and SUVs.
"FCA is not the only company experiencing a slow market for
small cars," Jewell said. "On a bright note, there is a strong
demand for larger-sized vehicles. The company has been planning
to increase its capacity to build more trucks and SUVs. I
believe that in the long term this move will be a positive one
for our members and the company."
It is one of the largest layoffs at a U.S. auto plant since
the 2008-2009 recession, and there is widespread speculation
that it will not be the end of production changes among U.S.
automakers trying to adjust to consumer tastes that continue to
shift from cars such as sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs and pickup
trucks.
Workers at the Sterling Heights plant in suburban Detroit
will return to work this coming Monday after a 10-week shutdown
called to match consumer demand with production, the company
said.
In 2015, passenger cars accounted for 44 percent of sales in
the U.S. automotive market, down from 48 percent in 2014. The
last year cars outsold SUVs and trucks in the U.S. market was
2012, when 51 percent of new vehicles sold were cars, according
to industry consultant Autodata Corp.
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co in the past
year have adjusted to the shift in the U.S. auto market, cutting
jobs and production for some models while adding to those of
others.
