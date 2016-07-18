版本:
Fiat Chrysler says cooperating in U.S. probe of vehicle sales

(Adds comment from FCA, background)

July 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday it is cooperating with U.S. officials investigating whether the company inflated vehicle sales figures in the United States.

The Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting the investigation and the Italian-American automaker based in London is cooperating, according to a company statement. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

